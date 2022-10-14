Report – Top quality La Liga striker tipped to join Arsenal

Arsenal is now the toast of the Premier League and that can make it easier for them to sign the best players.

For years, they underachieved and reports did not link top players with a move to the Emirates.

However, that could change this season as they become stronger than they were in previous campaigns.

Mikel Arteta’s men are at the top of the Premier League table after nine matches, winning eight.

They have also won all their games in the Europa League so far to put them in a solid position to compete.

They will keep strengthening their team with the best names in Europe, and one man who could join them is Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix.

The Portuguese star is struggling to play regularly in Madrid, and he could look to leave.

Fichajes.net claims Arsenal is one of the clubs that might be attracted in a move for him.

The Gunners will reportedly move to sign him if it becomes clear he is leaving Atleti.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Felix has been one of the world’s best young players, and he is still just 22.

He has been proving his worth since he broke through at Benfica before his big-money move to Spain.

The attacker is at the perfect age to join our rebuild, so it makes sense to sign him if our interest is real.

Arteta after tough win at Bodo/Glimt in Norway

“We found a way to win!”

