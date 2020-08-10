Report – Tottenham linked with a shocking move for Arsenal star

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has emerged as a target for Tottenham after he was put up for sale by Arsenal, according to Sun Sports.

The 22-year-old Englishman is set to be sacrificed by the Gunners in their bid to raise cash for Mikel Arteta this summer.

Arsenal will not have so much money to spend in the transfer window this summer, so they will have to sell some stars to raise funds for their manager.

Tottenham is also facing a rebuild after naming Jose Mourinho as their manager late last year.

The former Real Madrid boss has managed to get them into a European place. However, he needs some new players and Maitland-Niles’ versatility makes him appealing.

Arsenal had earlier overruled Arteta’s demand for the academy graduate to remain with them to transfer-list him.

The Gunners are hoping to make around £30million from his sale alone, but he isn’t the only player that is expected to leave the club.

Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi are other names that might depart from the Emirates before the start of next season.

While Guendouzi has fallen out of favour with Arteta, Torreira has struggled to find a place in Arteta’s setup.

It has to be said that it really would take some doing for the board to sanction Maitland-Niles sale to Spurs. The backlash would be immense and surely not even this incompetent board would allow such a sale to happen, would they?