Report – Turkish club offers Arsenal flop a three-year deal

It appears that Nicolas Pepe’s tenure at Arsenal is drawing to a close in this transfer window, with Besiktas emerging as a potential destination for the winger.

Since his move to Arsenal in 2019, Pepe’s performance has been deemed disappointing, leading to his loan spell at Nice during the previous season. His role in the first team has dwindled significantly, and he is clearly not part of Mikel Arteta’s plans moving forward.

With the managerial transition and a reshuffling of the squad, the management responsible for transfers at Arsenal is faced with the challenge of resolving the situation surrounding Pepe.

Having just a year left on his existing contract, there have been suggestions that Arsenal could potentially allow him to depart without a transfer fee. If this proposition holds true, it’s plausible that Pepe’s departure could materialise swiftly, as reports from RMC Sports indicate that Besiktas has extended a three-year contract offer to him.

Besiktas is eager to provide an escape route from Pepe’s current situation at Arsenal, and they are actively working towards securing an agreement to bring him to their ranks as soon as possible. The Turkish club’s interest signifies their determination to alleviate his predicament and integrate him into their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe has flopped for us since he has been at the club and we can understand why he has to leave.

There is no point in making it difficult for the transfer to go through. If he reaches a full agreement with Besiktas, we must make his exit smooth, even if it means tearing up his contract.

