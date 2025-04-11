Report – Two Arsenal stars in line to leave this summer

Arsenal is pressing ahead with its squad overhaul under Mikel Arteta, and part of that plan involves clearing out players who no longer fit into the long-term vision. As the club pushes closer to assembling a trophy-winning side, the focus has shifted from experimenting with prospects to building a squad full of reliable, high-performing talents.

Two names who appear to be heading for the exit permanently are Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga. Both were signed with high hopes, but neither has managed to establish themselves in Arteta’s first-team plans, leading to loan spells away from the Emirates this season.

Tavares, currently on loan at Lazio, has enjoyed a solid campaign in Serie A. His attacking flair and athleticism seem to suit the Italian game better, and Lazio are reportedly keen on making his stay permanent. According to Football Insider, Arsenal is open to a deal and would welcome the chance to cash in on the Portuguese full-back, especially if they can agree on a decent fee.

Meanwhile, Sambi Lokonga, who has found consistency and more game time at Sevilla, is also poised for a permanent departure. The Spanish side has been impressed by his performances and views him as a viable midfield addition heading into next season. Arsenal, on the other hand, no longer sees the Belgian as a necessary piece of the puzzle.

Letting both players go would be the right move. Neither has shown the required level to break into the current Arsenal midfield or defence, which is now far more competitive. And with the Gunners potentially adding more quality over the summer, squad space and wage budget need to be managed wisely.

