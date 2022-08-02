Report – Two Italian clubs want to sign Arsenal man

Monza and Verona are keen to sign Pablo Mari from Arsenal this summer after his impressive loan stint at Udinese last term.

The Spaniard was one of the first players Arsenal added to their squad when Mikel Arteta became their manager.

He showed his abilities to defend well and play from the back, but injuries limited him.

The Gunners then added the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White to their squad.

These arrivals pushed him further down the pecking order at the Emirates, and he had to leave on loan.

That move proved inspiring, and he could now earn Arsenal some good money when he leaves.

Sky Sports Italia reports that his performance in Serie A left an impression on newly-promoted Monza and Verona. Both clubs want to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mari will hardly play this season and the arrival of William Saliba has pushed him even further down the pecking order.

We can send him out on loan, but the ideal situation would be to sell him or send him out on loan with an obligation to buy.

Since he has already proved his worth in the Italian top flight, he is very likely to make an impact if he returns to a club in the competition.