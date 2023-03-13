Report – Two Milan clubs want red-hot Arsenal man

Folarin Balogun continues to deliver on loan at Reims in the French top flight, making it harder for Arsenal to keep him.

The exciting striker moved to France in the summer after knowing he would get limited game time at the Emirates.

The move has proven to be an inspirational one, as he cannot stop scoring at the moment.

The Englishman is among the top scorers in Ligue 1 and now he might head to Serie A at the end of this season.

A report on Football Italia reveals Inter Milan and AC Milan now have an interest in his signature and could battle it out to add him to their squad in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun has been in superb form so far and the striker will want a guaranteed starting spot when he returns to the Emirates in the summer.

If that does not happen, he will likely ask to leave and we might have to make that decision.

However, given how he has performed so far, we can be sure he will fetch us some good money if a transfer deal is struck with another club.

For now, we wish him the best of luck in France; hopefully, he can continue scoring.

