Report – Two options emerge for Arsenal fringe player

Marquinhos is set to leave Arsenal on loan once again this summer, as there is no place for him in the team at the Emirates.

The Brazilian defender spent the latter part of the previous season on loan at Norwich City, but he has returned to Arsenal. Despite his return, he is still not considered ready to contribute to the first team, especially after Arsenal strengthened their squad with some impressive signings.

Fortunately, Marquinhos has attracted interest from other clubs, and Tuttomercatoweb reports that he has two options on the table. Nottingham Forest is looking to add him to their squad, offering him a chance to play regularly. Additionally, Nantes in Ligue 1 is also interested in taking him on loan.

Both clubs provide Marquinhos with an opportunity for more playing time in the upcoming season. Now, it is up to the player to decide which offer he prefers and where he believes he can develop and contribute significantly on the field.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Marquinhos was signed to be back up to our first-choice wingers, but the Brazilian is nowhere near ready to deputise for Bukayo Saka in our first team.

He will improve but needs a very convincing season out on loan to earn the respect of his coaches back in London.

William Saliba took that route and is now one of the first names on the teamsheet at the Emirates.

