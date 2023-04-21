Report – Unai Emery looking to snap up Arsenal youngster

Emile Smith Rowe has emerged as a transfer target for Aston Villa as the midfielder struggles to break back into the Arsenal first team.

Injuries have plagued Smith Rowe this term, which has made it hard for him to break back inside the first team at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta still considers him a key member of his group and the England international wants more game time.

It is hard to see that coming because most of our current options are doing well and he is behind them.

This has opened the door for him to leave at the end of this season and a report on The Sun says Aston Villa has an interest.

It claims Unai Emery wants a reunion with the midfielder, having worked with him at Arsenal during his spell as their gaffer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe is one of our finest players and the midfielder has been unfortunate with injuries.

If he stays fit for long enough and fights for his place on the team again, he might be a key man for us.

However, there is no guarantee of that happening and we must decide on his future when the term finishes.