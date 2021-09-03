Report – Unhappy Arsenal will sell expensive flop in January

Arsenal has been unhappy at the returns that Nicolas Pepe has been delivering and the first half of this campaign might be his last with the Gunners.

Arsenal broke their transfer record to sign the Ivorian from Lille in 2019 after they chose a move for him over Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivorian had ended the previous season in stunning form at the Ligue 1 club and Arsenal needed a winger.

Pepe has not proven to be a good buy and Todofichajes claims the Gunners are fed up with his performances.

They have offloaded the likes of Willian and the report states that Arsenal will do the same with Pepe.

It claims that he has this first half of the campaign to save his Gunners career or he will be put up for transfer.

Interestingly, the report also says that the winger still has interest from top clubs including Barcelona and others, despite his poor form for Arsenal.

If he does well for the next few months and a suitor emerges with the right price, the Gunners may still sell him, regardless.

He has appeared in two of Arsenal’s three league matches this season, yet they haven’t scored a goal in the competition.