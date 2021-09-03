Report – Unhappy Arsenal will sell expensive flop in January

Arsenal has been unhappy at the returns that Nicolas Pepe has been delivering and the first half of this campaign might be his last with the Gunners.
Arsenal broke their transfer record to sign the Ivorian from Lille in 2019 after they chose a move for him over Wilfried Zaha.
The Ivorian had ended the previous season in stunning form at the Ligue 1 club and Arsenal needed a winger.
Pepe has not proven to be a good buy and Todofichajes claims the Gunners are fed up with his performances.
They have offloaded the likes of Willian and the report states that Arsenal will do the same with Pepe.
It claims that he has this first half of the campaign to save his Gunners career or he will be put up for transfer.
Interestingly, the report also says that the winger still has interest from top clubs including Barcelona and others, despite his poor form for Arsenal.
If he does well for the next few months and a suitor emerges with the right price, the Gunners may still sell him, regardless.
He has appeared in two of Arsenal’s three league matches this season, yet they haven’t scored a goal in the competition.
Not fantastic but hardly a flop to be honest.
Play him on the LW and actually coach him a bit and he’ll be decent
I agree.To me he can become effective on the left side of the pitch.
Remember when Theo was always suppose to perform better in a different position when it turned out that he was just bang average. I have that feeling about Pepe..
Maybe you thought that about Theo, dead wrong son.
I agree!
I won’t be surprised, if Pep drops an “agent” tweet in the future, just like Drogba did recently. 😶
He better not. Made the poor decision of drafting him in fantasy, haha.
Do me a favour pepe is a decent wing forward,flop indeed,you do come out with some shit!
In Arsenal we stilll gonna buy and sell players with no difference to the overall performance. Pepe didn’t do well since his arrival. We need to replace Arteta first and make an observation of all players. Besides Saka and Tierney, no other player is performing well
Why so many negative articles on this supposedly Arsenal supporters site? Ah of course, clicks…..,
..and perhaps the 10th on Pepe. We are still in Donald Trump, I regret to say, where stories are concocted to shock rather than inform the reader. At least this one doesn’t speak of the player’s sleeping habit.
I don’t understand how people can blame him for his fee!according to the Athletic,the decision to pay 72M was taken by Arsenal executives during a summer barbecue at the Kroenke’s ranch ,they heard rumours of Napoli preparing a substantial bid,I wouldn’t be surprised if they already had a few by then!
In Mikel Arteta’s reign you can bring a forward line of Mbappe, Lewandowski and Messi and they’ll all struggle to score goals and will be deemed as flops,not working hard enough.
Pepe can’t score, a proven striker Aubameyang who was next to neck with Lewandowski in Bundesliga, golden shoe winner at Arsenal can’t score, Lacazzete doesn’t score, Mkhitaryan couldn’t score, goes to Roma, scores, assists.
Yet we’ll say the problem is with these players and not our manager.
To be honest,I am at the stage where I think that any experienced manager would get more out of this team than MA,as long as he plays the players in their right positions and stick to the same first XI or close to and not constantly chopping and changing,the same goes for tactics, keeping it simple.
If Pepe shaved off those stupid mutton chops sideburns/beard, he would be more aerodynamic and get better peripheral vision in certain angles. The extra speed and vision would make him as good as Arlen Robben was in his prime.
What an awfully scewed article. Pepe while not having a great start under Arteta, actually produced some excellent figures in scoring and assists compared to our other under performers in a negative style team. He is what he is, he is talented and he needs a better system than we have to work in but to say he underperformed compared to other players and our manager is stretching it a bit. Non article again.
Pepe, just like aubameyang and others can’t score. But is Pepe not scoring? Last season he surpasses his goals/assists tally of his first season despite being frozen out by Arteta who started playing him halfway through the season. He’s an inside forward but our coach doesn’t seem to value his talents much to play to his strengths. He’s out most clinical winger. He doesn’t have the footballing brain of Saka but he’s surely much better at end product which is really what counts at the end