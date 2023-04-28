Report – Uundeterred Arsenal step up their pursuit for Declan Rice

Arsenal is set to step up their pursuit of Declan Rice in the coming weeks ahead of next season.

The Gunners consider him their main midfield target and are determined to add him to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Although he has refused to extend his contract at West Ham, the Hammers remain keen to keep him in their group.

They will frustrate the effort of any club that wants to sign the former Chelsea trainee and one way to achieve this is to inflate his value.

Despite the risk of losing him as a free agent at the end of next season, the Irons still want a record fee of around £100m.

This should make Arsenal put their interest in his signature on hold, but a report on The Daily Mail reveals the Gunners are pushing on with their efforts and are confident they will get their man.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is very likely the summer that Rice leaves West Ham, so if we do not move for him, another club will.

The midfielder is one of the best in his position in England and continues to do well.

He wants Champions League football and we are well-placed to provide that for him at the end of this season.

