Report- Valencia has set its asking price for Arsenal target

Arsenal has been informed of the cost to sign Javi Guerra as they consider bringing the Valencia youngster into their squad.

Guerra has been one of the standout youngsters in Spanish football in recent seasons, and the midfielder is expected to develop into one of Spain’s top players.

Arsenal has been monitoring him, and TeamTalk reported earlier that Mikel Arteta is keen to add him to his squad.

The Gunners are looking to improve their options at the end of this term, and Guerra is one of the players they are considering.

The 21-year-old has now been listed as one of the players Valencia is willing to sell this summer.

Los Che needs to raise funds and are prepared to sell some of their best players to achieve this.

Fichajes reveals that Valencia has valued Guerra at €20 million and would be willing to do a deal with Arsenal or other suitors if they meet that fee.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Guerra has emerged as one of the finest Spanish talents around and the youngster will make us a better team.

However, he might need time to break into the team because we currently have some of the finest midfielders in Europe in our squad.

