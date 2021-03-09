Report – Villarreal keen on signing Arsenal defender

Arsenal defender, Pablo Mari, is attracting the attention of Villarreal as they eye a replacement for the sought-after Pau Torres.

The Spaniards have kept Torres from the clutches of top European teams for the last two seasons.

But he continues to get better and the interest in his signature remains strong.

They have had an inconsistent season which could see them miss out on European football.

This would make it more likely that he would leave and El Gol Digital is reporting that they have identified Mari as one player that could replace him.

The Spaniard has been an assured presence in the Arsenal defence when he has played, but injuries have limited his playing time at the Emirates.

Although he is a key player for Arsenal, the Spaniards are confident that they can tempt the Gunners and the player to make the transfer.

Villarreal would have money to spend if they sell Torres and the report claims that Arsenal will want around 5m euros for his sale, the same fee they paid Flamengo to land him.

The current Arsenal team is still being rebuilt and Mari has looked like an ideal addition to the team and it will be interesting to see if they would allow him to leave.