Report – West Ham keen on signing Arsenal man

Oleksandr Zinchenko appears to have no long-term future at Arsenal, with the defender expected to move on permanently once his current loan spell at Nottingham Forest comes to an end. Having fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates, his temporary departure at the start of the season was seen as a necessary step for all parties involved.

Loan spell seen as pathway to permanent exit

Zinchenko’s move to Forest offered him the opportunity to secure regular playing time after struggling for opportunities at Arsenal. The loan was designed to allow him to regain rhythm, demonstrate his value, and potentially earn a permanent transfer elsewhere. Arsenal were comfortable sanctioning the move, recognising that he was no longer central to their plans.

The Gunners continue to monitor his progress at Forest, aware that a strong season could attract interest from other Premier League sides. Internally, Arsenal are considered to have moved on from the former Manchester City defender, leaving the responsibility on Zinchenko to perform well enough to secure a new long-term home. Should he impress consistently, Arsenal would be open to facilitating a permanent departure.

West Ham tipped as logical destination

Interest is already beginning to emerge, with one club in particular identified as a strong potential suitor. As reported by Football Insider, West Ham are lacking an experienced and reliable option at left back, making Zinchenko an appealing target. His versatility, experience at the top level, and familiarity with the demands of the Premier League align well with what the club are believed to be seeking.

A move to West Ham would also offer practical advantages for the player. Remaining in London would remove the need for significant disruption off the pitch, allowing Zinchenko to settle quickly and focus on his football. Having spent his Arsenal career in the capital, continuity in location could play a key role in his decision-making.

For Arsenal, such a transfer would represent a clean break and the final step in moving on from a player who no longer fits their evolving squad structure. For Zinchenko, it could provide a fresh start at a club where his experience and technical ability may be more central. As the season progresses, his performances at Forest are likely to determine how quickly that next move materialises.