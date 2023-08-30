Report – West Ham makes a late push for Arsenal man

West Ham has emerged as a new contender in the pursuit of Emile Smith Rowe, aiming to reinforce their squad with high-quality players following the funds accrued from Declan Rice’s departure.

The arrival of Rice at Arsenal has presented a fresh challenge for Smith Rowe’s playing time at the Emirates Stadium. This situation has raised the possibility of the English midfielder seeking opportunities elsewhere to secure more regular appearances.

While Aston Villa had expressed interest in signing him earlier in the summer, and Chelsea also recently demonstrated their attraction, West Ham has now entered the race to acquire his services.

In light of Arsenal’s midfield depth, including the promising performances of Fabio Vieira, there might be a willingness to consider Smith Rowe’s sale. Football Insider has reported that West Ham is actively pursuing negotiations with Arsenal, determined to test whether their London neighbours will yield or remain steadfast in retaining one of their standout academy products.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe is a fine midfielder but it is sad that he does not look better than those playing above him on the pecking order at the club.

We have some very fine youngsters in the group and hopefully, they will step up and perform if we sell Smith Rowe because we cannot offload the Englishman if there is no guarantee that our alternative options perform better.

