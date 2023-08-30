Report – West Ham makes a late push for Arsenal man

West Ham has emerged as a new contender in the pursuit of Emile Smith Rowe, aiming to reinforce their squad with high-quality players following the funds accrued from Declan Rice’s departure.
The arrival of Rice at Arsenal has presented a fresh challenge for Smith Rowe’s playing time at the Emirates Stadium. This situation has raised the possibility of the English midfielder seeking opportunities elsewhere to secure more regular appearances.
While Aston Villa had expressed interest in signing him earlier in the summer, and Chelsea also recently demonstrated their attraction, West Ham has now entered the race to acquire his services.
In light of Arsenal’s midfield depth, including the promising performances of Fabio Vieira, there might be a willingness to consider Smith Rowe’s sale. Football Insider has reported that West Ham is actively pursuing negotiations with Arsenal, determined to test whether their London neighbours will yield or remain steadfast in retaining one of their standout academy products.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Smith Rowe is a fine midfielder but it is sad that he does not look better than those playing above him on the pecking order at the club.
We have some very fine youngsters in the group and hopefully, they will step up and perform if we sell Smith Rowe because we cannot offload the Englishman if there is no guarantee that our alternative options perform better.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Off loading ESR borders lunacy. MA better gets all things going well, especially regarding his handling of Havertz. Things won’t be nice and rosy for him once Havertz proves to be a flop, which looks very much likely.
Fabio Vieira better than ESR? Out of touch with reality. Seriously!
It is believed Brighton have now join West Ham for Smith Rowe signature.
Now this could unsettles the player with two days left in the window.
I think MA has serious issues with man management, especially the way hes managing the home grown. He seems not to value them however they try, because the owner are giving him too much backings financially and to be honest he has not been too prudent with his spending considering transfer and wage of Kia, termination of Auba’s contract and more. We’ll see come the end of the season, but I’m beginning to be pissed off with the guy(MA)
I say sell if the price is right. ESR barely kicked the ball last season, and I can’t see that changing much this season. The money could come in to strengthen other areas of the pitch. Leave sentiments out of it.