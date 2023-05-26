Report – West Ham sets their sights on Arsenal outcast

Reports suggest that West Ham United has made a bid to Arsenal for the acquisition of Nuno Tavares, as they aim to strengthen their squad with the Portuguese left-back.

Tavares, who is currently on loan at Olympique Marseille this season, has experienced a mixed spell in France. While he impressed in the first half of the campaign, his form has dipped in the latter part. It is widely expected that he will return to Arsenal at the end of the season.

However, West Ham has been impressed by Tavares’ potential and believes he can make a valuable contribution to their team. The Hammers have reportedly initiated contact with Arsenal, expressing their interest in signing the defender.

According to Sport Witness, West Ham has taken the first step in pursuing Tavares’ signature and is hopeful of reaching an agreement sooner rather than later.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If Tavares does not perform admirably well at OM, there is no way he will do well on our books. We must offload him while we can.

West Ham is one of the average sides in the Premier League and he will enjoy the football under David Moyes if he moves there.

We need much better players to add to our squad and improve it so that we can challenge for the league title again in the next campaign.

