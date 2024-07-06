Report: Why Calafiori has still not completed his move to Arsenal

The defender had attracted interest from several clubs, but he has chosen to move to the Emirates, where he would earn 4 million euros net per season.

The Gunners have reached an agreement on personal terms with Calafiori, and the player is eager to join them.

However, the deal has not been finalized yet. According to a report on Football Italia, this is because the clubs have not agreed on a fee.

The report states that Arsenal’s offer is still below the 50 million euros that Bologna is demanding, and the Italian club is holding firm on their valuation.

They expect Arsenal to come back with an improved offer, potentially including bonuses, but as of now, there is no agreement between the clubs.