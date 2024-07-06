Report: Why Calafiori has still not completed his move to Arsenal

Arsenal has reportedly agreed to sign Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna this summer.
The defender had attracted interest from several clubs, but he has chosen to move to the Emirates, where he would earn 4 million euros net per season.
The Gunners have reached an agreement on personal terms with Calafiori, and the player is eager to join them.
However, the deal has not been finalized yet. According to a report on Football Italia, this is because the clubs have not agreed on a fee.
The report states that Arsenal’s offer is still below the 50 million euros that Bologna is demanding, and the Italian club is holding firm on their valuation.
They expect Arsenal to come back with an improved offer, potentially including bonuses, but as of now, there is no agreement between the clubs.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Calafiori will significantly improve our defence, and if he shines as he did when we watched him at the Euros, then we will be signing a top-class player.
However, he is coming to a significantly tougher competition, and we probably have to give him time to get used to the pace of the Premier League and how we play.
Are you sure this is not another Sesko sure buy happening, only to find out that it was Agent fake leaked news to enable his client to get a pay rise extentions contract.
The agents do it all the time, especially abroad.
Yah i watched calafiori several times in action to me he will manage the intesinty of the premier league very well.
€50m is about £42.32m by my own calculation. Which Bologna have set as the release signing clause for their Ricardo Calafiori this summer. But Arsenal must have a strong reason that is making them to agree this release clause to sign Calafiori yet.
However, whatever may be the case, Arsenal SHOULD continue negotiating with Bologna to reach amicable agreement that is acceptable to all parties to sign Calafiori and sign him.
€50m is about £42.32m by my own calculation. Which Bologna have set as the release signing clause for their Ricardo Calafiori this summer. But Arsenal must have a strong reason that is making them to not agree this release clause to sign Calafiori yet.
However, whatever may be the case, Arsenal SHOULD continue negotiating with Bologna to reach amicable agreement that is acceptable to all parties to sign Calafiori and sign him.