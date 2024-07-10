Report – Wolves reject Arsenal’s bid for their goalkeeper

Wolves have turned down Arsenal’s first offer for their goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

The Gunners developed an interest in their former academy player Bentley in recent weeks and have been working on bringing him back to the club.

Wolves had not been prepared to lose him this summer, but they are now open to the move if Arsenal offers a good fee.

The 30-year-old is also open to the transfer, even though he would not be the first choice at the Emirates.

However, Arsenal has suffered a setback in their bid to add him to their squad, with a report in The Sun claiming their first bid has been rejected.

Wolves want more money and expect a better offer from the Gunners, who now have to evaluate if they will send a new offer.

Although Bentley is not a starter for their team, Wolves believe he is more valuable than what Arsenal has offered for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering Bentley good enough for our team is enough reason for us to offer a good fee for his signature.

The goalkeeper will be hoping that we will return with a better offer for his signature in the coming weeks.

