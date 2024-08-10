Report – Wolves still plotting a late move for Arsenal star

Wolves is one of the clubs linked with a move for Aaron Ramsdale in this transfer window.

The goalkeeper is unhappy with being the second choice at Arsenal, but he has remained patient about his future at the Emirates so far.

He is waiting for offers and would only leave Arsenal if he can be the first choice at his next club.

The Gunners want him to stay, and Mikel Arteta is pleased to have two very good goalkeepers competing for the number one spot at the Emirates.

However, Ramsdale is keeping his options open and could still leave before the transfer window closes.

The goalkeeper is likely to stay if a suitable offer does not materialise, but a report from Football Insider claims that Wolves are plotting a late move for him.

Wolves consider Ramsdale to be one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, and with uncertainty surrounding the future of José Sá, they might move for Ramsdale if they sell Sá before the transfer window closes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale has been a good servant for us and it will be good to keep him in our squad.

However, we should sell him if an offer arrives and he wants to change clubs.

