Report – Xhaka will complete his move to Germany in the next few days

After playing a significant role in Arsenal’s resurgence under Mikel Arteta, Granit Xhaka is finally poised to depart the club at the conclusion of this season.

The Swiss midfielder had been on the verge of leaving prior to Arteta’s appointment, but the manager successfully persuaded him to remain at the club.

Since then, Xhaka has been a consistent presence in the team. However, it appears that this season will mark his final stint with the Gunners as he edges closer to a transfer to Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen remains convinced that Xhaka will be a valuable addition to their squad. They have already submitted an offer for his signature and have reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with the player.

According to Sport Witness, the move is expected to be finalised in the coming days, with official announcements anticipated from both clubs and the midfielder himself.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has divided opinion at the Emirates, but there is no shying away from the fact that he was a key player in this campaign.

Without him in that midfield making tackles and scoring some key goals, we probably would not have had as good a season as we have had this term.

We wish him the very best and he will always be welcomed if he returns to visit the Emirates.

