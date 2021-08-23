Reported Arsenal and Real Madrid target available for €35 Million

Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is available this summer according to Fabrizio Romano, with a number of clubs including Arsenal having been linked.

The 18 year-old has been watched by lots of the bigger clubs having broken into his club’s first team at the age of 16, and even making his full debut for France at the age of 17 also.

With his rise to fame, it has supposedly been made known that he is not willing to extend his current contract with Rennes, leading to his club to seek out a move for their player in the current window, at risk of losing their star asset for free in 12 months time.

Problem this summer is that very few clubs have large budgets to play with, with the feeling that most have to sell before they can buy, leaving a many clubs having to lower their asking prices at this difficult time.

There are chances for Eduardo Camavinga to leave Rennes in the final 8 days of the transfers market. He’ll not sign a new long-term deal with Rennes, so they’re open to sell Camavinga for €35m fee. 🔴🇫🇷 #transfers It depends on the offers in the next few days. Open race. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2021

A €35 Million fee would usually attract plenty of attention from the European giants, who will no doubt want to add one of the future talents of world football to their ranks, but it has not been easy to offload players in the current market.

If Arsenal are serious about their rebuild, Camavinga simply has to rank as a player that would improve our current playing squad, as well as represent potential for future profit, which should match our recent investments.

PSG, Real and us have all been linked with his signature re: ThePeoplesPerson, but it remains to be seen whether any of our rivals are serious about their interest.

Patrick