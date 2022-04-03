Reported Arsenal strike-target in hot water with current club

Napoli are furious with striker Victor Osimhen after he failed to return from the international break, a player linked with a big money move to Arsenal.

The Gunners are strongly linked with a number of strikers at present, one of which is the Nigeria international above, but his latest antics could well prove to be a negative as we look to bring in a new front line.

With both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette both set to become free agents this summer unless new contracts can be agreed, that will leave us with just Folarin Balogun as options at CF, and a new striker is surely set to be our top priority, but whether we are willing to splash out on Osimhen after failing to show maturity and return from the international break on time is another story, while La Gazzetta claims Napoli are furious with the forward.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar after Thomas Partey’s goal was enough to see his Ghana side eliminate the Super Eagles on away goals, and he has failed to return to his club since. Osimhen is suspended from this weekend’s clash with Atalanta regardless, and wouldn’t have been in action regardless, but his absence is not believed to have been permitted.

Could there be a valid reason for his failure to return on time?

Patrick