Reported Arsenal striker-target reveals ambition to move to EPL

There has been numerous Arsenal transfer rumours linking us to many striker targets since the summer.

We all know Eddie Nketiah and Alex Lacazette are most likely to be leaving this coming summer (if not in January) so it makes sense that Arteta and Edu are looking for worthy alternatives in the market.

One of those reported targets is the Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, who is one of the most exciting young players in Europe at the moment and fits Arteta’s profile of buying youthful players for the future.

The Swedish international told the Independent: “I’m in a good place at the moment, I’m very happy, but one day it would be nice to play in England as well,”

“They have six or seven of the biggest clubs in the world, it’s a very high level, and of course one day it would be an alternative.

“Every player wants to be the best version of themselves and reach the highest possible level.

“I have expectations for myself that I’m trying to fulfil, so we’ll see where the journey takes me in future.”

“People will always count goals, I want to score, but I want to be a modern striker. I love playing football and that means being involved as much as possible. I think that’s why Spain has suited me very well,”

I am sure Arsenal will be listening to this with great interest right now. We all saw Isak burst to fame at the Euros when he scored 4 goals in 6 games for Sweden, and his excellent performances in La Liga will also have been noted.

And, having just turned 22, Isak is the perfect age for Arteta’s rebuilding plan….