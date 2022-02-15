Marco Van Basten has urged Orkun Kokcu to stay at Feyernoord despite interest from a number of clubs abroad, including Arsenal.

The midfielder has been impressing in the Eridivisie, with five goals and seven assists so far this season alone, and the 21 year-old is continuing to be linked with a potential move away from the club.

Van Basten has advised him to continue with his current side until the summer of 2023 however, instead of taking a risk by potentially moving to a bigger club too young.

“He should stay with Feyenoord for at least another year and a half,” he told Ziggo Sport.

“Become stronger, hold on to your place in the starting line-up and then go abroad at some point. That’s also better for yourself.

“Otherwise, you go too young. That happens every time, and you even see it in the big boys who went to Barcelona and Real Madrid. They too have had problems with it.”

We’ve supposedly been interested in Kokcu for some time, before he had even made waves in the first-team, and he finally appears to be meeting some of the potential our scouts have been aware of for some time.

It’s been over two years since we first come across reports of our interest in his signature. He was previously believed to have been a winger, but now operates predominantly in a more central role in midfield, and could potentially be eyed this summer.

In January, it was central midfielder and strikers who were most strongly linked with a move to the Emirates, and for good reason, and I imagine these to be our priority areas to look at strengthening in the coming window also.

Patrick