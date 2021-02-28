Reported Arsenal target signs new long-term deal amidst growing interest

Hibernian FC have signed defender Josh Doig down to a new four-and-a-half year contract, amidst growing interest from a host of clubs.

Celtic and Arsenal have most recently been linked with an interest in the Scottish left-back, and this new deal should mean an extended stay with his current club.

A new contract doesn’t end any interest however, and sometimes simply turns out to be a means to increase the value of a transfer, but judging by the club’s Twitter announcement, they appear to be eyeing his future with the club.

“‘Delighted’ is an overused word in football,” Hibs tweeted.

“But we are 𝑫𝑬𝑳𝑰𝑮𝑯𝑻𝑬𝑫 to announce that @JoshDoig_ has agreed a new long-term contract.

“One of the brightest emerging Scottish talents has been rewarded with fresh terms that run until”

Arsenal are believed to be targeting a young left-back to join the club in the coming window as understudy to first-choice Kieran Tierney, TheAthletic claimed, and Scotland appear to have a few players coming through who specialise in that role at present.

Cedric Soares has been filling in as back-up at left-back this term following the departure of Sead Kolasinac, but he is clearly more suited to playing on the right, and a new arrival will certainly be welcomed.

