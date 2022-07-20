Reported Arsenal target vows to stay with Bundesliga club this summer

Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby has claimed that he will not be moving clubs this summer after links with both Arsenal and Newcastle.

The forward enjoyed an exciting season in Germany, and his performances have not gone unnoticed to potential suitors. With 31 goal contributions from his 42 appearances in all competitions, clubs are believed to have made their interest known, but the player has now moved to rule out a transfer this summer.

“I’ve made my decision and will play for Bayer Leverkusen again next season,” Diaby told reporters in Germany (re: CaughtOffside).

It remains to be seen whether we will add another forward to our ranks, but our recent efforts to sign Raphinha from Leeds United hints that we could well return with an effort to add to our wide areas, and Diaby could well have been one of those considered an option to strengthen our attack.

Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus have come in to aid our attacking areas already this summer, but with Nicolas Pepe currently linked with a possible move away, I would expect us to consider adding another name to our squad in his place.

Diaby may have made his stance known in light of interest from Newcastle. but I assume that he would have to reconsider his thinking should we firm up our interest in a deal.

As much as Diaby enjoyed an exciting Bundesliga campaign, I’m not convinced that he would be any better than Pepe has been for us in previous seasons, and I would look elsewhere personally.

Do you think the Frenchman would be a risky signing?

Patrick