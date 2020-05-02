Reported Arsenal-target Willian admits he wants to stay in London

It is not new that footballers that have settled for many years at a London club are unwilling to leave the City, usually because their family and children are keen to stay at their schools and with their friends. The immediate two examples that spring to mind are Petr Cech, who moved to Arsenal when his contract expired, and of course Olivier Giroud, who moved in the other direction.

Now it appears that the Brazilian winger Willian is also keen to stay in the capital after 7 years at Chelsea, and he has also admitted that he would have no qualms about joining one of Chelsea’s rivals either. “It really is a hard decision,” he said in the Express. “I identified myself a lot at Chelsea, I have a lot of love for everyone at the club, and the fans.

“However, it is like I said before, if I leave Chelsea with no trouble and leaving the doors open, it would be fine to move to a rival club.

“I don’t know [if leaving London is a possibility], I like London and so does my family.

“However, this is a question that I still don’t know the answer, if I will stay at Chelsea, move to another team from London, or leave England.”

There is no doubt that most pundits reckon that Mourinho is the favourite to take him to our rivals Tottenham, mainly because it was the Special One that brought him to Chelsea in the first place, but the 30 year-old is adamant that he has not spoken to his old boss about the possibility as yet. When asked about Jose, Willian said: “No, no. I did not get anything from Mourinho even though I have a good relationship with him.

“He is not only a great coach but also a great friend of mine. Sometimes we talk but regarding this situation, he totally respects it.

“I identified myself more with Mourinho [than any other manager] for sure.

“He trusted in my potential, liked my football, gave me full confidence to play. He is the best coach I have worked with.”

So although most pundits have the Spuds as favourites, I’m not sure that they would be able or willing to match Willian’s current wage from the Blues, and with Arsenal’s liking for bringing in free agents, then I think we have just as much chance of bringing the extremely talented winger to the Emirates.