Reported strike-target describes Arsenal interest as the perfect fit

Wout Weghorst has responded to supposed interest from Arsenal in his signature this summer, claiming that it ‘would be nice’.

The Wolfsburg striker has scored 33 goals in his 66 league appearances since joining from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2018, scoring exactly a goal every other game in both campaigns.

The 27 year-old is now being linked with a potential move to Newcastle or Arsenal in the coming window, and he has responded to the links with our club.

“That would be nice, wouldn’t it,” Weghorst told VI.nl. “That would be a good thing, of course, that fits in the perfect picture.”

When pressed on whether the interest is serious, Weghorst claimed he was probably the wrong person to talk to about it.

“This is a very boring answer, but you really shouldn’t be with me for that,” the striker continued. “I would say call them (Arsenal) up, make them nice and warm, then it’s all right.”

Personally, his comments tell me that he hasn’t heard of any official interest in his signature from our club, but that he would be open to such a move.

Any bid from Arsenal would likely depend on whether either of Alexandre Lacazette or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are staying or going ahead of the new season, with both future’s currently under speculation.

With only one and two years remaining on the Gabon and French internationals’ contracts, for the pair to stay beyond the summer, new deals may well have to be agreed with the club.

Could Weghorst bring his consistent goalscoring tally to Arsenal? Does he sound like he expects our club to come in for his signature this summer?

Patrick