Reporter hails Trossard for incredible stat after Arsenal beat Palace

Leandro Trossard has been arguably the best signing by a Premier League club since the turn of the year, as he makes some incredible contributions to the Arsenal team since he joined them from Brighton in January.

After his hattrick of assist not so long ago, the Belgian assisted Granit Xhaka for his goal in Arsenal’s win against Crystal Palace this afternoon.

It makes him the highest assist provider in the Premier League since he moved to Arsenal in January.

CBS Journalist James Benge is impressed and reveals on Twitter:

“Since making his first start for Arsenal a month ago, Leandro Trossard is by far and away the Premier League leader in assists with six. Mohamed Salah is the only other person to have reached three.

“He is also by far the leader in expected assists with 2.6, mostly open play.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard has been an impressive signing since he moved to London and it is even sweeter to think we got him for half the price we could have signed Mykhailo Mudryk.

We need help in the second half of the season to maintain our lead at the top of the table and the ex-Brighton man looks prepared to help us achieve our goals.