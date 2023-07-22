Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Reporter outlines what Arsenal need to do before moving for Lavia

Romeo Lavia remains a target for Arsenal, but securing the young Belgian midfielder’s signature won’t be an easy task. Several Premier League clubs are also interested in him, including Liverpool and Chelsea.

Lavia had an impressive season with Southampton, despite the club’s eventual relegation from the English top flight. His performances have caught the attention of bigger clubs, and Arsenal has been monitoring his progress closely.

However, the competition for Lavia’s signature is fierce, and it’s now apparent that he may soon move to a new club. While Arsenal is keen on signing him, they currently face financial constraints and must first make player sales before they can bring in new recruits.

Sky Sport’s Dharmesh Sheth reveals that Arsenal’s transfer activity may be dependent on offloading players before they can make any significant new signings.

He said on the Transfer Talk Podcast:

“Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is a name that will not go away, Chelsea have looked at him as well and there has been talk about Arsenal, but I think Arsenal will only look into the midfield department and recruit again after spending over £200m if there is a departure for good money in that midfield.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lavia is one of the finest midfielders in England now and had a good few seasons at Soton.

Moving to Arsenal is a big step up for him, but he showed in the last campaign that he has what it takes to deliver top performances against any opponent.

Posted by

Tags Dharmesh Sheth Roméo Lavia

3 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. He hasn’t had a few good seasons at Soton as he only signed for them last year.
    It’s also a bit of a stretch to say he’s one of the finest midfielders in England. One of the finest prospects maybe.

    Reply

  2. Now that the air is clear and our world class player is going nowhere, we can take our own sweet time before we sign Lavia or any other midfielder for that matter.

    Reply

  3. Watching the United – Arsenal match got to say Rice looks a total waste of money – 105 million and the defending is absolute shite. What an awful decision that looks…

    Reply

