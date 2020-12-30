Reporter reckons that Arsenal desperately need to sign a playmaker

Sun Sports reporter, Anthony Chapman says that Arsenal needs a playmaker and their game against Brighton shows how much they miss having one.

The Gunners won their second game in a row when Alexandre Lacazette took less than a minute on the field to score the only goal for them yesterday.

They had entered the game hoping that they would get yet another win after their 3-1 victory over Chelsea in the previous matchday.

One player who impressed in the win against the Blues was Emile Smith Rowe and Mikel Arteta rewarded him with another start in the Brighton game.

He has been a fine addition to the team, but even he struggled to create something against a very organised Brighton side in the first half of that game.

Chapman writes in his column that Arsenal struggled to cause any serious damage to the Seagulls in the first half as they had zero shots on target, because they lacked creativity.

He wrote: “Arsenal had ZERO shots on target in the first half of their 1-0 victory at Brighton as they failed to click.

“And although things picked up in the second 45, mainly on the wings from Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, this Arsenal side is still lacking in ideas, creativity and magic through the middle.

“You certainly would not think this is the same Arteta who helped Pep Guardiola to two Premier League titles with free-scoring Manchester City.

“Arsenal need someone who can make them tick up top while getting close to the striker.

“Someone who can hold up the ball, turn an opponent, make a defence-splitting pass.”