Reporter reveals Gooners message to Ivan Toney after Arsenal win

Ivan Toney made a famous tweet to mock Arsenal after Brentford beat the Gunners at the start of last season.

That made him one of the enemies of the club’s fans, and now he has to keep playing well against them or face being mocked himself.

The Bees have been one of the finest promoted sides in recent years and they continue to improve.

When Arsenal faced them this afternoon, the Gunners would have expected a tough match.

Mikel Arteta’s men looked prepared for battle, and they emerged victorious from the game.

Fresh from earning his first England call-up, Toney would have been keen to impress the national team gaffer and probably score a goal against the Gunners.

However, he couldn’t get one, and Gooners mocked him from the stands.

Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts tweeted after the game that Arsenal fans were chatting: “Ivan Toney, a stroll in the park”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney has made himself one player Arsenal fans love to hate and the Englishman knows it.

After his comments last season, he now has to perform well anytime he faces them to silence the fans.

He struggled in this game, and he will hope for better performances after the international break.