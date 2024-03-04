Reports and stats tell us Arsenal’s main target should be Viktor Gyokeres

A report from Portugal is saying that Arsenal’s main striker target this summer could be Viktor Gyokeres.

Though the attention right now is on Arsenal winning the league, there is a behind-the-scenes transfer debate over which striker the Gunners will sign and push the club to the next level.

Top strikers that clubs dream of have been linked with a move to the Emirates, but the question is who is most suited to this Arteta project?

According to A Bola, Arsenal and PSG have underlined Gyokere’s name in their books and are watching him with the ‘greatest interest’.

Fans who have watched the Portuguese Primeira Liga or taken notice of this season’s stats will undoubtedly tell you that Gyokeres is the real deal. In 25 league appearances, the ex-Coventry man has 17 goals and 8 assists. If you thought his league stats were impressive, consider this: he has 5 goals and an assist in 7 European league games.

It’s understandable that the Gunners are considering a move for his services. Though Sporting may only let him depart for the £86 million release clause in his deal, Arsenal may struggle to seal such a deal, but it can be done. If they do, there is a chance they will not be disappointed.

Considering how unreliable the Arsenal forwards Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have been, Arteta’s project needs an upgrade; Viktor Gyokeres could be the perfect solution as he has vastly improved dince his Coventry days and has already played in England.

Darren N

