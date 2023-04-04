Reports: Arsenal already has Arteta’s replacement lined up

Mikel Arteta has become one of the finest managers in football since he became the manager of Arsenal.

The Spaniard had no prior senior managerial experience before he took the position, which means he has learnt most things on the job.

However, he is now one of the finest coaches and Arsenal knows he could leave.

As his stock continues to rise, they risk losing the former midfielder and have planned for his successor already.

A report on Sport Witness says if the gaffer were to leave his role as the club’s manager, they would appoint Brighton’s Roberto de Zerbi as his replacement.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It may seem ridiculous to think about replacing Arteta now, but the world of football does not always offer guarantees.

The midfielder could want a new challenge in the next season and walk out on the job.

The club is already in a very good position and if we start losing games, the board could pull the trigger and sack him.

Overall, the key thing is to support him as long as he stays on the job and ensure we get as much as we can get from him while he is with us.