Reports – Arsenal in talks to sign Bundesliga attacker

Arsenal is reportedly looking to add Moussa Diaby to their squad by the end of this season and have been in talks with his entourage.

The Frenchman is one of the most explosive attackers in Europe at the moment and several clubs want to add the Bayer Leverkusen man to their squad.

Arsenal is likely to target a winger in the summer despite having already signed Leandro Trossard in the last transfer window.

German league correspondent Christian Falk reveals in his latest column on Caughtoffside that Arsenal is among the clubs already speaking to Diaby over a summer move to the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Diaby is a top forward on the continent and continues to show that he can deliver even in a big league.

Several clubs are after him, which is one of the clearest indications that he is a top professional.

If he moves to the Emirates, we might not have to field Bukayo Saka in every game, as the Frenchman will replace him and help us rest the Euro 2020 finalist in some games.

But Diaby will not be cheap and we must be prepared to pay the most fee among his suitors to win the race for his signature.

