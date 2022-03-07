Reports claim Arteta’s mind is made up on Lacazette’s contract

Reports in France claim that manager Mikel Arteta is completely convinced that Alexandre Lacazette is deserving of a new contract, but are willing to wait until the summer to agree terms.

The Gunners have flourished in recent weeks, banishing any thoughts that we would struggle to deal with the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who left in January to join Barcelona, and now look on course to return to the Champions League for the first time since taking a hammering by Bayern Munich in 2017.

You could argue that our team now plays with much more passion, and is very-much more difficult to beat, but we could well be set to change the dynamic of our side in the summer. Lacazette has been central to much of our goal threat, albeit by his movement and interchanging as much as his actual finishing, and while he is continually linked with the exit, there is clearly argument for him.

Jeunes Footeux now claims that the manager is fully convinced that they should agree a new deal with Lacazette, but state that they are willing to wait and see if they secure Champions League football before agreeing terms.

The report hints that he will be offered a deal in excess of one season, whilst included a pay rise from his current terms, but Arsenal are not expected too be dragged into the trap that saw them have to pay both Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang off to leave the club after they took a dramatic decline after signing monster deals.

Do you agree that Lacazette is fully deserving of an extended stay at Arsenal?

Patrick

