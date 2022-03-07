Reports claim Arteta’s mind is made up on Lacazette’s contract

Reports in France claim that manager Mikel Arteta is completely convinced that Alexandre Lacazette is deserving of a new contract, but are willing to wait until the summer to agree terms.
The Gunners have flourished in recent weeks, banishing any thoughts that we would struggle to deal with the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who left in January to join Barcelona, and now look on course to return to the Champions League for the first time since taking a hammering by Bayern Munich in 2017.
You could argue that our team now plays with much more passion, and is very-much more difficult to beat, but we could well be set to change the dynamic of our side in the summer. Lacazette has been central to much of our goal threat, albeit by his movement and interchanging as much as his actual finishing, and while he is continually linked with the exit, there is clearly argument for him.
Jeunes Footeux now claims that the manager is fully convinced that they should agree a new deal with Lacazette, but state that they are willing to wait and see if they secure Champions League football before agreeing terms.
The report hints that he will be offered a deal in excess of one season, whilst included a pay rise from his current terms, but Arsenal are not expected too be dragged into the trap that saw them have to pay both Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang off to leave the club after they took a dramatic decline after signing monster deals.
Do you agree that Lacazette is fully deserving of an extended stay at Arsenal?
Patrick
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Mikel Arteta’s FULL press conference after Watford win –
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
The way Lacca is playing, why wouldn’t you offer a new contract. He plays with enthusiasm and knit the team together. We still will need another striker but that it another issue. Lacca would take a great deal of replacing but adding would make us better.
Sorry but he isn’t the answer to propel us forward now or into the future. Hasn’t the club learned about players over 30 on high wages?
I don’t think Laca would agree to less games as a Plan B and a reduction in his wages.
Arteta said himself we need a striker that can score goals in the PL; sorry but that is not Laca.
This Summer is the perfect time to complete the cleanout and finish the building project. Let Laca and Nketiah go along with ElNeny, and transfer Leno out along with Xhaka.
Bring in a proper Striker and a Plan B backup, and 2 midfielders. Cedric is capable backup RB for another year, and Mari, AMN, Leno, and Xhaka transfers can add to the transfer kitty.
No, I do not think Laca deserves another contract. I see little in his game that warrants it. He works his socks off , as we can all see, but that apart , he is not a scorer and is slowing down massively.
Yes he has some assist this season andlink with the others well, overall.
But next season I believe we will be in the CL and if we have to play LACA we will not prorgess far, for certain. We need far better than hinm and I think we will get someone far better. WE DEFINITELY NEED IT.
Unhelpful fan sentimentality for a fading player is unwise and IMO will be ignored by the club anyway, as it should.
OT: Everton stinking the place out at Spuds. 46 minutes sgome and Toffees losing four nil and heading for the Mother of all hidings! GROAN!
Yes Jon
It’s never too good an idea to do anything more than take the proverbial ‘one game at a time’ method. Those – Declan definitely- who reckon on Spurs being our closest rivals are looking good for their hunches on this showing tonight
Hopefully they will go all spursie and blow it as they usually do!
Now 5-0 !
He deserves a new contract why ditch him if leads us to top four. I think we should keep him as our experienced striker and sign a young striker to compete with him cos his aggressive style of play will be needed in many ocassion to win games.almost all strikers are not aggressive so bringing in another who will know what he’s up against to displace a player like laca will know he’s in for a serious fight so he will be ready whenever he gets his chance.i’d rather have laca as our experienced striker next season.