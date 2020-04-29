Reports claim that Arsenal are still looking for a buyer for high profile star

Arsenal has no plans to keep Mesut Ozil beyond his current deal as he continues to earn more money than their other players.

The German has been at the Emirates since 2013, but his performances have dropped since he signed his latest contract at the club.

He was declared surplus to requirements under Unai Emery, but he has received a new lease of life under Mikel Arteta.

He has started all of Arteta’s league games in charge so far as the Spaniard gives him another chance to have a suitable Arsenal career.

However, he hasn’t done better despite being given a second chance and the Gunners don’t consider him a part of their future.

Sun Sports claims that Arsenal has no plans to offer the German a new contract when this one expires, although he has apparently said that he would love to stay with the Gunners.

Arsenal has lost some of their top players for free in the last few seasons, but they will attempt to find a buyer for Ozil in the summer before they consider allowing him to run down his contract claims the same report.

Ozil has also started attracting too much negative press and it would probably be better for the club and the player himself if there is a parting of ways.

That said, I am not sure how the Sun would know all this.