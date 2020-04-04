Reports claim that Arsenal is in the running to sign another Manchester United star

Arsenal is reportedly in the running to sign Manchester United playmaker, Jesse Lingard.

The Manchester United academy product has struggled for form in recent months and he has not scored a goal in the league since 2018.

He has received lots of stick from United fans for his contribution to their season and it seems both parties are set to part ways in the summer.

United have strengthened their team with the arrival of Bruno Fernandes this season and they are still interested in signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

These arrivals would further limit the chances that Lingard gets to play even in cup competitions and a summer move is really being talked about.

The Athletic is claiming that Arsenal is an option for the midfielder should he decide to move from away from Old Trafford this summer.

Arsenal is struggling to convince Dani Ceballos to spend another season with them and the Gunners could be forced to replace him in the summer.

Both teams have also been exchanging players recently, the likes of Robin van Persie, Danny Welbeck and Alexis Sanchez have moved between the teams and Lingard could become the next.

Mikel Arteta will need all the help he can get next season especially if he is given a small budget to bolster his team but I am not too sure that Lingard is the player he should be targeting, I just do not see him as Arsenal quality.