Reports denies PSG interest in struggling Arsenal man

Nuno Tavares had a promising start to his loan spell at Olympique Marseille last season, impressing after joining from Arsenal. However, his form dipped after the World Cup, and he struggled to make a significant impact in the second half of the campaign.

Due to his dip in form, Tavares has found it difficult to attract suitors in the current transfer window. However, a surprising report emerged linking him to a potential move to PSG, especially after Nuno Mendes’ injury.

It was suggested that PSG might be in the market for a new left-back, with Tavares being considered as a potential option. Nevertheless, RMC Sports has refuted these rumours, asserting that PSG is not considering a move for Tavares.

According to the reputable source, there is no truth to the reports linking Tavares with a move to the Parisian club in this transfer window. As a result, Tavares’ future remains uncertain, and it appears that he will need to continue searching for potential suitors to secure his next move.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares did well in the first half of last season but is one player we do not need at the Emirates.

However, if he is not good enough for us, it would take a miracle for him to be good enough for PSG.

We need to find a new home for him soon, but he can also be useful to us if we sell Kieran Tierney, who has been linked with a move away from the club.

