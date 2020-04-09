Reports in Germany dismisses claims that Arsenal want Bayern Munich player

Contrary to reports that have been flying around in recent weeks, Arsenal has no interest in signing Bayern Munich star, Jerome Boateng.

This is according to Sky Sports Germany via Standard Sports who report that the Gunners wanted the defender last summer but they have no interest in signing him now.

Boateng has become more of a squad player at Bayern Munich this season as he approaches the end of his career in the game.

He spent a season of his career in the Premier League with Manchester City but he failed to settle and moved back to Germany after just one season.

He has constantly been linked with a move back to the competition over the years and Arsenal attempted to sign him last summer before they settled for David Luiz.

Mikel Arteta was also linked with a move for him in the last transfer window, but Bayern Munich allowed him to remain as a member of their team to offer them squad depth.

Arteta has been linked with other defenders and the arrival of William Saliba next season would determine if the Gunners will delve into the market for another centre back.

The club also has to decide on the future of Pablo Mari who joined them on loan in the last transfer window.