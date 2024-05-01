Reports in Italy keep Arsenal in the lead to sign Serie A striker

Arsenal has been closely monitoring Joshua Zirkzee throughout this season, as the striker remains an important player for Bologna.

He has been performing superbly well, especially considering he only arrived in Serie A in the summer of 2022, and has adapted remarkably quickly to the competition.

This makes him an ideal target for Juventus, as the Bianconeri work hard to keep their team competitive.

However, Arsenal is the main challenger to Juventus in signing him, with AC Milan also in the running to add him to their squad.

Reports in Italy, as revealed by Sport Witness, claim that Arsenal is leading the race for his signature.

The Gunners have been impressed with his performances, and at 22 years old, he fits the profile of the players they have been signing in recent transfer windows.

According to the report, Arsenal is currently the clear favourite to secure his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zirkzee has been in fine shape at Bologna and will do well at a top European club, but he is not prolific enough for us to add him to our group.

We have enough strikers in our group, and the next one must be very prolific before we can add him to our squad.