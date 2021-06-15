Reports say Arsenal are in positive talks with Ben White

Arsenal hold ‘more positive talks’ with Brighton man

Arsenal have held positive talks with England and Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White, according to the DailyMail.

As reported earlier, the Seagulls have slapped a fee of £50 Million on their academy prospect, by which they hope to put off his admirers, which include the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

Leeds United made three bids for the English defender last summer, with the third and highest a whopping £25 Million, all being rejected by Brighton.

Fast forward a year and the 23 year-old will demand an even higher fee due to a year’s Premier League experience, and with being called up to England’s European Championship squad.

The reported £40-50 Million pricetag is hardly going to be sticking point for the Gunners, who appreciate him massively and are thought to be preparing a “concrete offer” in the coming days.

🗣 "He's destined for an amazing future." Jamie Redknapp speaking about Ben White in September 2020 pic.twitter.com/2MaXBpnOiu — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 7, 2021

Arsenal’s interest in a right-sided centre-back has been well documented since David Luiz’s departure was confirmed a month back.

Although William Saliba will report to the Gunners’ camp next season, Mikel Arteta clearly wants a more experienced head in that position.

Switching to a back three looks possible given we will have three solid options in Gabriel, Saliba and Ben White, if he does end up joining.

DailyMail further reported that the former Leeds’ man is keen to join the Emirates Stadium, and Brighton are believed to be open to the idea if their asking price is duly met.

Yash Bisht