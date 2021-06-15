Reports say Arsenal are in positive talks with Ben White

Arsenal hold ‘more positive talks’ with Brighton man
Arsenal have held positive talks with England and Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White, according to the DailyMail.
As reported earlier, the Seagulls have slapped a fee of £50 Million on their academy prospect, by which they hope to put off his admirers, which include the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.
Leeds United made three bids for the English defender last summer, with the third and highest a whopping £25 Million, all being rejected by Brighton.
Fast forward a year and the 23 year-old will demand an even higher fee due to a year’s Premier League experience, and with being called up to England’s European Championship squad.
The reported £40-50 Million pricetag is hardly going to be sticking point for the Gunners, who appreciate him massively and are thought to be preparing a “concrete offer” in the coming days.
Arsenal’s interest in a right-sided centre-back has been well documented since David Luiz’s departure was confirmed a month back.
Although William Saliba will report to the Gunners’ camp next season, Mikel Arteta clearly wants a more experienced head in that position.
Switching to a back three looks possible given we will have three solid options in Gabriel, Saliba and Ben White, if he does end up joining.
DailyMail further reported that the former Leeds’ man is keen to join the Emirates Stadium, and Brighton are believed to be open to the idea if their asking price is duly met.
Imagine Arteta and Edu signing yet another CB before a midfielder. Hoping this rumor is false; CB is not an issue, and IMHO Saliba and Mavroporas better players than White.
Arteta looking every bit like a checkbook manager.
Really hope Arteta knows what he truly needs. He has so much about what they intend to do during transfer in preparation for next season. But Arsenal still seem slurggish to buy quality players.
Still waiting and watching though.
I hope this is just media bullshaaat as I believe otherwise I would lose faith in Arteta in upcoming season before we even kick a ball. This boy has nothing on Saliba
Arteta can buy whomever he wants,he can even buy 3 more goalkeepers if he feels that’s what the team needs to succeed but he should be ready to face the backlash if the team starts underperforming next season
Exactly👌
Exactly my point. It’s okay to make questionable decisions…… Just have the results to justify such decisions
Looking more likely that Mav and Saliba arent in Arteta’s plans.
This tells me there’s no adult in the room supervising Arteta and Edu.
If they really think spending 50M for White is the best use of the club’s money at this time, despite having both Saliba and Mavraponos, then we are in real trouble.
We could be in for another version of the worthless 30M deal for Willian.
This isn’t about the quality of the deal it’s how they defraud the club.