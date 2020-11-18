Reports say Arsenal have already prepared their first Winter signing

You would think that Arsenal had more than enough centre-backs, with the arrival of Gabriel and Saliba this summer. to add to Holding, Luiz, Chambers, Mustafi, Mari plus Kieran Tierney who can fill in in the middle as neccessary.

Of course we also have Sokratis, who has been left out of the Arsenal squad. Many will also say that you could add Mavropanos to that list as he has been sent on loan to Stuttgart, but the Greek has made just one appearance for the side so far, having suffered a meniscus injury.

But it would appear, according to Football London, that Arsenal have already made a deal with Hertha Berlin for their young defender Omar Rekik to join us this January, although there is a possibility that the 18 year-old could remain at Berlin for the rest of this season to continue his development, or move here and get some experience with Arsenal’s Under23 side.

Although it may seem we are overloaded with defenders, the fact is that Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz will all be free agents next summer, and Arsenal are still waiting to see how Mavropanos and Saliba develop during this campaign, so Rekik could be a young and cheap addition to the squad for next year…