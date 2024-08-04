Reports say Arsenal have swerved Gyokeres and now want prolific EPL star with £65m release clause

In recent weeks, it appeared that Arsenal had renewed their interest in Viktor Gyokeres. It was believed that Arsenal’s scouting department would be observing the Swedish star during pre-season, presumably to decide whether to sign him. As if aware of his scouting, the Swedish star impressed in games against Athletic Bilbao and FC Porto in the Super Cup, contributing two assists. Unfortunately, despite his outstanding performances, it is unlikely that he will join Arsenal.

According to Caught Offside‘s sources, the Gunners are concerned not just about his transfer fee but also about his personal demands and the agent’s commission fee. For a player who has 43 goals and 15 assists, those demands are understandable, but Arsenal does not believe sealing the deal is worthwhile.

Interestingly, reports suggest that Arsenal is considering entering the Dominic Solanke transfer battle after cooling interest in Gyokeres. The Bournemouth player was one of the standout Premier League strikers last season. PL defenders thought they’d have room to breathe after Harry Kane left, but Solanke stepped up. Arsenal were linked with him in the winter but never made an offer; now, according to Caught Offside, they want to try to sign him.

Bournemouth might attempt to block the transfer, yet the player possesses a £65 million release clause, exclusive to Premier League big six teams such as Arsenal. Would Arsenal pay the fee to outbid Spurs and other suitors for the Englishman, who impressively had 19 goals and three assists in 38 league games?

We will have to wait and see, but it seems like a reasonable price to me!

