Reports say Arsenal have given up on retaining promising starlet

Fluminense manager Fernando Diniz has confirmed Marquinhos is joining his team on loan from Arsenal.

The Gunners terminated his loan deal at Nantes, where he spent the first half of this season and will send him to Fluminense to complete this term.

Marquinhos did not play enough minutes in France, and Arsenal is not impressed, but they believe he will get more game time at Fluminense.

The Brazilian club is strengthening their group ahead of the start of their new league campaign,

Several new players will join them, and Diniz was asked about their transfer business so far.

On Marquinhos, he said, as quoted by Goal:

“Marquinhos is probably coming back. Fluminense signed very well this window. I am very happy with who we have signed at the beginning of the year.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Marquinhos has a lot of potential, but he must play to develop his talents and reach his full potential.

It would have been great if he had stayed in Europe, but he might be more comfortable back home and begin to enjoy his football again on this loan spell.

If he performs well, we could consider adding him to our squad for next season and give him an important role in the squad.

