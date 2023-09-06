Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Reports say Arsenal made enquiries about Premier League winger in transfer window

Arsenal were interested in signing PL star this summer

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal inquired about Wolves’ Pedro Neto, a long-term target of the club.

However, as known to everyone, no move for the player was made due to undisclosed reasons.

In the past several windows, the Gunners have been on the lookout for a winger who would provide competition as well as much-deserved breathers to the likes of Gabrlel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

This summer though, the club clearly wanted to focus on other areas of the pitch. Declan Rice was brought in for a record fee, while Kai Havertz replaced Granit Xhaka in the number eight role.

In just these two players, the London side spent almost €200 million. Arsenal’s capacity to acquire additional players was significantly hindered as they could only secure one substantial sale in the form of Folarin Balogun.

Neto is one name that has constantly hit the news mill in the recent transfer window. With Wolves on the lookout for new bodies, I won’t be surprised if they cash in on the Portuguese in the winter transfer window.

If Arsenal lodge a good bid for the winger in the winter, it can certainly tempt the Wanderers in doing a deal. Wolves have asked for more €50 million in the past. But with the player’s drop in form last season, Arsenal can get their man on the cheap.

Do you think the Gunners should make a move for the 23-year-old?

Writer – Yash Bisht

