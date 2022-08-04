Reports say Bellerin is winning the battle to terminate his Arsenal contract

The Spaniard Hector Bellerin has been with Arsenal for the best part of a decade and has been a long and loyal servant until a long term injury deprived him of much of his famed acceleration, and now it is quite clear that he is no longer in Arsenal’s plans and is happy to enter into semi retirement at his boyhood club Real Betis.

He spent last season on loan there and helped them to win the Copa Del Rey, but it is certain they could not afford to match the wages that Arsenal have been paying him for most of his career, and perhaps Betis are not willing or able to pay any transfer fee either, like most of the clubs that are willing to take our unwanted players off our hands!

Now it is being reported by the @tvdellosport and Calciomercato expert Rudi Galetti that the talks are progressing amicably to simply terminate the contract and make Bellerin a free agent…..

🚨📝 Everything proceed as planned between #Arsenal and #Bellerin: feelings on the early termination of the contract (expiring date June 2023) are positive. 🔜🟢 The player only wants to come back to the 🇪🇦 club: his welcome return is a matter of time. 🐓⚽ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/OMJioRLgCI — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) August 3, 2022

That all seems fair to me. Arsenal will save a whole years wages on someone that is very unlikely to play for us, and Hector gets to live and work in the place that he feels the happiest.

Good luck to him I say….

