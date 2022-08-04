Reports say Bellerin is winning the battle to terminate his Arsenal contract

The Spaniard Hector Bellerin has been with Arsenal for the best part of a decade and has been a long and loyal servant until a long term injury deprived him of much of his famed acceleration, and now it is quite clear that he is no longer in Arsenal’s plans and is happy to enter into semi retirement at his boyhood club Real Betis.
He spent last season on loan there and helped them to win the Copa Del Rey, but it is certain they could not afford to match the wages that Arsenal have been paying him for most of his career, and perhaps Betis are not willing or able to pay any transfer fee either, like most of the clubs that are willing to take our unwanted players off our hands!
Now it is being reported by the @tvdellosport and Calciomercato expert Rudi Galetti that the talks are progressing amicably to simply terminate the contract and make Bellerin a free agent…..
🚨📝 Everything proceed as planned between #Arsenal and #Bellerin: feelings on the early termination of the contract (expiring date June 2023) are positive.
🔜🟢 The player only wants to come back to the 🇪🇦 club: his welcome return is a matter of time. 🐓⚽ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/OMJioRLgCI
— Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) August 3, 2022
That all seems fair to me. Arsenal will save a whole years wages on someone that is very unlikely to play for us, and Hector gets to live and work in the place that he feels the happiest.
Good luck to him I say….
Mikel Arteta talks about our new signings and how they are settling in, especially Gabriel Jesus!
CommentsAdd a Comment
I do not agree. I say the ethical thing is that BELLERIN HIMSELF SHOULD PAY US A SUM OF MONEY, to agree to cancel his contract.
My thinking is thus: Bellerin has played as a regular for many years and has received a very considerable fortune and become a multi millionaire in the process, unless, which I much doubt, he has wasted his money on drink, wanton women, manay expensive cars and a reckless life style The evidence is that he has NOT done these silly things and therefore he can easily afford to pay us to be released in order to sign for his supposed “dream club” Betis, a club who just happen to be broke
Other clubs have enquired dabout him and some it appears have been prepared to pay a fee. But he does not want to go to THEM.
So, morally and ethically speaking , he himself should pay our club , as he wants his cake and to eat it, at our expense too!!
Life does not work that way and as supporters of the club, presumably way above any individual , esp one who is no longer good enough for our needs, we ALL should take our own clubs side and therefore expect Bellerin himself TO PAY FOR HIS RELEASE.
IF Gooners differ in their views, than all I ask , in fairness, is that they give full reason why they differ and explain in full, as I have done in this post, WHY they take this players part over and above that of the club they, presumably, love!
After all, I have given full reason for my view . All I ask is that IF they disagree ,they do the same as I have done here , so we can all read it and decide which side of this matter we are, individually on.
My own life long view as a Gooner since early childhood and I am now 71, is that in every single case ever, when it comes to choosing between the clubs welfare and that of any player, NO MATTER WHOM, I have always done and always will come down on the clubs side.
I call that being a SUPPORTER of our club. Players come and go but the club is always there and REAL SUPPORTERS know which means the most to them, club or merely player!
@ Jon Fox
Fair argument made by you. I also have to think of the club first. Only problem is that AFC cannot force a player to go where they get a fee. This would mean a compromise from both sides. AFC terminate the contract and don’t have to pay 5 million in wages for the final year and there should be no loyalty bonus if it was in the contract and HB gets to play for his boyhood club at a reduced wage. Win for both sides albeit reduced income for both sides.
Let’s just get it over with. Lucas Torreira will be next. All or nothing episode 1 belongs to Mikel for escaping the sack after losing the first 3 games, Josh kroenke for giving Mikel the support he needed and the Ramsdale family for their thick skin. Can’t believe all the abuse Ramsdale got was from Arsenal fans.
Seems like we must have set a record for most contracts terminated. Thank goodness the quality of our signings seems to be improving of late and the fact that we are signing younger guys should make moving people on easier in the future.
Could be I’m just blissfully unaware, but I can’t ever remember a team having to give so many guys away or pay them to go away. Outgoing business aside from Joe Willock, Alex Iwobi and Emiliano Martinez has been an absolute disaster.