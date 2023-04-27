Reports say Chelsea star has already agreed to Arsenal move this summer

Would you accept Kante signing on the cheap at the Emirates? by Darren

After failing to sign Moises Caicedo, rumour has it that, other than Jorginho, Arsenal asked if they could sign Ngolo Kante from Chelsea back in January. Well, I don’t need to tell you that a move for Kante didn’t go through, but what I can tell you is that it is only a matter of time before Kante moves to the Emirates.

I know at this point you are wondering, “Move to the Emirates?” Well, as per TodoFichajes, Arsenal has offered Kante a two-year deal, which will see him remain in London and still play in the PL but not for Chelsea for Arsenal.

Back in the summer of 2016, after Leicester won the league, every top team went shopping at the King Power. Arsenal had Kante on their shopping list, but their London rivals, Chelsea, beat them to that deal. Arsenal went on to sign Granit Xhaka.

Now, about 8 years later, the Arsenal decision-makers are still keen on Kante, and seem to have jumped on the chance to bring the Frenchman on board. Notably, they won’t have to spend anything to get him, as his deal at Stamford Bridge is expiring and he seems set to be a free agent.

Ironically, once he joins, we could get to see, at times, Kante replacing on the pitch Granit Xhaka, the midfielder Arsenal bought after failing to sign him.

I guess at this point it is only wise to ask, “Does Arsenal going for Kante go well with you?”

Darren N

