Reports say David Raya likely to make his Arsenal debut sooner rather than later

Should Arteta been thinking about David Raya?

With a lot of games coming up, Arsenal fans are expecting to be seeing David Raya start for us soon. But is it too soon for Arteta to be considering handing the starting role to Raya? After a mixed first few games and only one clean sheet, could we be seeing Raya in the goal faster than we expected?

Reports have come out saying that Arteta has been very impressed with Raya during training since joining Arsenal on a season long loan from Brentford. Although Raya is seen as someone who will step in for the cup games and try to lighten the work load for Ramsdale, he was also brought in to compete for that top spot.

If we don’t see him before, we will most likely see him start against his old side Brentford in the Carabao Cup. Raya had a great season at Brentford last year, helping them finish 9th on the table, which made him the perfect choice for Arteta to bring in to compete with Ramsdale this season.

With Arsenal competing in four different competitions this year, squad depth will be a key factor and having two world class goalkeepers at our disposal will boost our chances to go far in all four competitions.

Ramsdale had a very good season last year and has really cemented himself into the first team since joining from Sheffield United in 2021, named in the Premier Leagues PFA team of the year and keeping us at the top of the ladder for most of the season, but with worthy competition this season he is going to have to keep on top of his game to keep that number one spot.

Is it too soon to be thinking about starting Raya? What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

