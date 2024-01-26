Reports say FA investigating Villa as they fielded ex-Arsenal player in Women’s Conti Cup

It looks like Aston Villa might be in a spot of bother, having fielded an ineligible player in their 7-0 win over Sunderland in Group A of the Women’s Conti Cup 2024. The player in question is ex Arsenal Women player, Swiss international Noelle Maritz. Maritz signed for Aston Villa, from Arsenal, in the current January transfer window.

As per BBSport the Football Association is investigating whether Villa did break any rules when they brought on Noelle Maritz as a substitute, who has previously played in this season’s competition for Arsenal.

Should the result be awarded to Sunderland – and Villa not receive a harsher punishment – then Villa will be level on points-per-game with United but have a better goal difference, while Sunderland would win Group A.

Aston Villa Women qualified for the Quarter Finals of the Women’s Continental League Cup, as did Arsenal, Manchester City, London City Lionesses & Brighton. But did they break the rules to do so?

Some details in here on the potential repercussions of Noelle Maritz playing for Aston Villa in the cup despite having started 3 games for Arsenal in the same competition this season. How an error of that magnitude can be made, I have no idea… 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/kfUOidYa4U — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) January 25, 2024

The Women’s Conti Cup Quarter Final draw is due to take place this evening (26th January) and the QF matches played on 7th / 8th February – the FA will need to be quick with their decision making..

What do you make of this one Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….