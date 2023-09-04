Reports say that Arsenal are finally going to say goodbye to Pepe

Arsenal made a great big splash early in this summer’s transfer window by acquiring Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, but then Arteta and Edu were tasked with selling off the now surplus players from the Gunners bloated squad.

Most were sold off, or given away or loaned, before the UK transfer Deadline, but we were then left with persuading someone to take Nicolas Pepe of our hands, but the French winger is still on the books today.

Arteta was asked to provide an update on Pepe’s future ahead of Sunday’s game against Manchester United, Arteta said: ‘We are still looking for solutions.

‘There is a lot of communication between his agent and the player and the club at the moment but there is nothing else to announce at the moment.’

Now it looks like they have finally found a solution to suit all parties, as according to L’Equipe, his transfer saga has taken a new turn.

He is currently undergoing a medical examination in Paris, edging closer to a move to Turkish giants Besiktas. This decision comes as a surprise, considering the Ivorian winger had earlier declined Besiktas’ advances during the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old’s journey at Arsenal has been marked by fleeting moments of brilliance but overshadowed by underwhelming performances. Despite flashes of his talent, Pépé struggled to adapt consistently to the Premier League’s demands, leaving fans yearning for the player they had hoped he would become.

Besiktas now offers Pépé a chance at redemption. The Süper Lig presents a different playing environment, and this change could be precisely what he needs to rediscover his form. His previous loan spell at Nice may not have yielded desired results, but Besiktas provides a fresh canvas for Pépé to have an opportunity to revive his career and remind the footballing world of his immense potential.

The Besiktas faithful will be eagerly awaiting Pépé’s arrival, hoping he can recapture the magic that made him a sensation at Lille and rise once more as a prominent winger in European football.

Good luck to Nicolas on his new adventure, although I don’t expect many Arsenal fans will be crying over his departure.

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…